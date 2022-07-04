Key Points

The government of New Zealand will increase fees associated with most visa categories by an average of 43 percent on 31 July 2022

Overview

The government of New Zealand will increase immigration fees and levies for most visa applications on 31 July 2022. The average increase will primarily impact residence class visas, temporary visa types for visitors, students and workers, general visa types, and visas issued under New Zealand's Electronic Travel Authority (eTA). The average increase will be around 43 percent (NZD 81), with the largest increases to residence class visas. The government will cap the Skilled Migrant residence category at $5,000. For specific information on fee increases, check here .

What are the Changes?

Immigration fees and levies will increase for most visa application types in New Zealand effective 31 July 2022. The government stated that these increases remain competitive with comparable countries to New Zealand. The government of New Zealand has also subsidized some visa types. Employers and employees should be aware of these fee changes when applying for immigration visas.

