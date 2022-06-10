ARTICLE

Key Points

Eighty-five countries added to the Low Tuberculosis (TB) Incidence Countries list as of 3 June 2022

Reduced visa application requirements for some travelers from low TB Incidence countries

Overview

The government of New Zealand added 85 countries to the Low Tuberculosis (TB) Incidence Countries List on 3 June 2022. As a result, visa applicants from the countries on this list will need to meet fewer health-related eligibility requirements. In some cases, applicants from these countries may no longer need to provide proof of having undergone a chest x-ray depending on their previous circumstances and overall duration of stay in New Zealand. Click here to view the Low Incidence TB list.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand added 85 new countries to its Low TB Incidence Countries List. Visa applicants from these countries may require fewer application requirements as a result. The government highlighted that this change may especially impact applicants from Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu and Recognized Seasonal Employers (RSE) seasonal workers who will no longer be required to present proof of a valid chest x-ray with the RSE application.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 June 2022

