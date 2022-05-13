ARTICLE

Key Points

New Zealand's borders will reopen for tourism and all visa holders beginning 31 July 2022

The government of New Zealand introduced new immigration measures for foreign nationals filling traditionally difficult to fill roles

Overview

The government of New Zealand announced that it will reopen its borders to all tourists and visa holders beginning 31 July 2022.

The government also introduced new immigration settings, including the new Green List, which aims to attract highly skilled migrants to New Zealand by providing a new streamlined pathway to residence for roles that are difficult to fill. The list includes 85 different roles. Some of these roles include construction, engineering, trades, health workers and tech workers.

Tourism and hospitality businesses will be exempt from paying the median wage when recruiting migrants on an Accredited Employer Work Visa. Instead, these companies will be permitted to pay 25 dollars (NZD) per hour until April 2023. The government will also grant an additional six-month visa extension or a new two-year visa to holders of visas that will expire before 2023.

What are the Changes?

New Zealand will reopen its borders to tourists and all visa holders on 31 July 2022. Previously, the government had not planned to fully reopen its borders to tourists and all visa holders until October 2022. Immigration measures will also be simplified for workers filling certain roles. The government stated that this decision was made to address immediate skill shortages throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 12 May, 2022

