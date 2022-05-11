Key Points?

The government of New Zealand updated its entry policies for residence class visa holders?

Overview

The government of New Zealand will allow unvaccinated residence class visa holders to enter the country beginning 6 May 2022. Residence class visa holders include those holding permanent residence, residence visas and Australian citizens permitted to live in New Zealand. This will allow New Zealand permanent residents and Australian citizens who ordinarily reside in New Zealand to enter the country regardless of their vaccination status.

Beginning 13 May 2022, unvaccinated New Zealand residence class visa holders will be permitted to enter the country without being required to complete a Traveler Declaration online form .

What are the Changes?

Beginning 6 May 2022, the government of New Zealand will allow unvaccinated residence visa class holders to enter the country, despite COVID-19 entry restrictions applicable to others. Unvaccinated residence class holders have been prohibited from entering New Zealand since November 2021.

Originally published MAY 10, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.