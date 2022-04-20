Key Points

Updated information for accredited employers hiring workers on the Accredited Employer Work Visa

Overview

On 7 April 2022, the government of New Zealand released amendments for employer accreditation in preparation for the opening of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) on 4 July 2022. To hire a migrant worker on an AEWV, an employer must be accredited by the New Zealand government.

Under these amendments, employers will be required to provide work-related settlement information within one month of the employee's start date, including providing relevant industry training, access to healthcare services, support for the employee's cost of living and more.

Employers must also be able to prove they are a viable and genuinely operating business in New Zealand. As such, employers must be registered with the Inland Revenue (IRD) and more.

For additional information on employing a migrant worker on an AEWV and becoming an accredited employer, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand updated its conditions for employer accreditation. The government stated that the objective of these updates is to reduce the risk of employers exploiting migrant workers and to ensure that employers are compliant with specific employment and immigration standards.

Looking Ahead

Employers will be eligible to apply for accreditation from 23 May 2022. Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 April 2022

