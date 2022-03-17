ARTICLE

Key Points

Applicants from countries in the Working Holiday Scheme with no cap limit will be accepted beginning 14 March 2022

Overview

Beginning 14 March 2022, the government of New Zealand announced that the Working Holiday Schemes (WHS) would reopen. Visa applications for applicants in countries who do not have a cap limit will open 14 March 2022. Capped schemes will be opened over a staggered timeframe, with all schemes being fully opened by 13 Sept. 2022. For a full list of WHS reopening dates, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand reopened the Working Holiday Schemes as part of step 2 of the country's reopening plan. The government will begin by accepting applications from countries that do not have a cap on the number of people who can apply each year.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 March, 2022

