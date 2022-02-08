Key Points

On 3 Feb. 2022, the government of New Zealand announced a five-step plan to reopen the country to different groups of travelers commencing at the end of February 2022.

The next phase of the plan includes reopening borders to the following groups:

Beginning 27 Feb. 2022, fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and eligible travelers arriving from Australia will be permitted to enter New Zealand without staying in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ);

Beginning 13 March 2022, fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens and other qualified travelers arriving from the rest of the world will be permitted to enter New Zealand without staying in (MIQ). Other qualified travelers will include: Travelers who qualify for border exemptions, skilled workers earning at least 1.5 times the median wage, and Working Holiday Scheme visa holders;

Beginning 12 April 2022, visa applicants who are outside the country (offshore temporary visas), who meet the relevant visa requirements will be permitted to enter New Zealand, along with 5,000 international students returning for their second semester and certain critical workforce members that do not meet the 1.5 times the median wage test;

Beginning July 2022, travelers arriving from Australia, all visa-waived travelers, and holders of the Accredited Employer Work Visa will be permitted to enter New Zealand;

Beginning October 2022, all travelers from around the world will be permitted to enter New Zealand. All visa categories will also reopen for applications.

Unvaccinated travelers who are permitted to enter New Zealand over the coming months will be required to enter MIQ. For additional information, click here.

The government of New Zealand announced a five-step reopening plan for the year 2022. Under this plan, more travelers will be permitted to enter the country and previously closed visa categories will reopen for applications and entry.

Looking Ahead

As each phase of reopening approaches, the government of New Zealand will release additional guidance. Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

