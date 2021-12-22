ARTICLE

Key Points

Certain technology sector workers will be eligible to enter New Zealand under border exemptions beginning in early 2022

Overview

On 15 Dec. 2021, the government of New Zealand announced new border exemptions to bring skilled workers into the country while border restrictions remain in place. The exemption will allow technology sector workers and their partners and dependent children to enter New Zealand. Eligible workers include software and application programmers, intracompany transfer (ICT) managers, intracompany transfer security specialists and multimedia specialists.

Software and application programmers, ICT managers, and ICT security specialists must also meet an annual salary threshold of at least NZD $120,000 a year, while multimedia specialists must meet a threshold of at least NZD $95,000. For additional information on other workers qualified for border exemptions, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand will expand border exemptions to include certain technology sector workers beginning in early 2022.

Looking Ahead

The government will release further details for the exemption scheme in early 2022. Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 16 December, 2021

