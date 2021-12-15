ARTICLE

Key Points

Dependent children of eligible work visa holders will gain access to post-secondary education

Overview

The government of New Zealand will allow dependent children of eligible Residence Visa applicants to access tertiary education as domestic students while a dependent 2021 Resident Visa is processed beginning 1 Jan. 2022. The one-off Residence visa pathway was introduced on 29 Sept. 2021 for eligible temporary visa holders and select Critical Purpose Visitor visa holders. Under this update, the definition of a domestic tertiary student for the 2022 and 2023 academic years has been extended to include individuals meeting the following conditions:

Reside in New Zealand; and

Are 25 years of age or under on 1 Jan. 2022; and

Dependent children of those who are on eligible work visas for the 2021 Resident Visa; and

Held the visa on 29 Sep. 2021; or

Hold a critical worker visa that was granted prior to 31 July 2022

Eligible students will also need to hold a student visa with conditions that allow them to study as domestic tertiary students.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand will allow dependent children of individuals holding eligible work visas for the 2021 Resident Visa pathway to benefit from domestic tertiary student status for the academic year of 2022 through 2023.

Looking Ahead

The government of New Zealand is expected to release further information in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 13 December, 2021

