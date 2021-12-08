Key Points?
- Government will resume processing offshore residence visa applications that were filed before March 2020
Overview?
The government of New Zealand will resume processing offshore residence applications that were received prior to the border closure in March 2020. This will allow approximately 2,300 offshore residence applications that were filed prior to March 2020 to be processed. Travelers who reside outside the country, but already hold a residence visa will be permitted to enter New Zealand so long as they adhere to the Air Border Order requirements. Some of these requirements include:?
- Holding a voucher for Managed Isolation;?
- Undergoing quarantine upon arrival; and?
- Undertaking pre-departure COVID-19 testing?
What are the Changes?
The government of New Zealand has already resumed processing applications filed within the country. However, this latest change to begin processing applications that were filed offshore will facilitate faster decisions once border restrictions are fully lifted.?
Looking Ahead?
Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.