Key Points

Eligible travelers allowed to enter New Zealand from Australia without certain requirements beginning 16 Jan. 2022

Eligible travelers will be allowed to enter New Zealand from high-risk countries without undergoing certain requirements beginning 13 Feb.2022

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals, possibly based on visa category, will be able to enter New Zealand without undergoing certain requirements beginning 30 Apr.2022

Overview The government of New Zealand will allow fully vaccinated New Zealand citizens, residence-class visa holders and other eligible travelers to travel to New Zealand from Australia without staying in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities beginning 16 Jan.2022. The government will release additional information regarding eligible travelers in Dec. 2021. New Zealand citizens exempt from MIQ will require:

A negative pre-departure COVID test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the scheduled departure time;

Proof of being fully vaccinated;

A passenger declaration of travel history;

A COVID test taken on the arrival day or 1 day after arrival;

A requirement to self-isolate for 7 days; and

A final negative test before entering the wider community in New Zealand

Further information on how self-isolation will be implemented will be made available in Dec. 2021. What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand released plans to gradually allow vaccinated travelers to avoid MIQ beginning in Jan. 2022. This roll-out process will take place in three phases based on travelers' country of origin, visa category and travel country.

Looking Ahead

Vaccinated New Zealand citizens, approved residence-class visa holders and other eligible travelers will be eligible to enter New Zealand even from high-risk countries beginning 13 Feb.2022. The country will also open to fully vaccinated foreign nationals, possibly based on visa category, beginning 30 Apr.2022. Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 24 November, 2021

