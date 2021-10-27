Key Points

The Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa and the Long Term Skill Shortage List Work Visa will close to new applications on Oct. 31, 2021, at 11:59pm

The Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa and the Long Term Skill Shortage List Work Visa replaced by Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) in July 2022

Overview

The New Zealand government announced that the Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa and the Long Term Skill Shortage List Work Visa will close to new applications on Oct. 31, 2021, at 11:59pm. These visa types will also be replaced by the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV), which will be introduced on Jul. 4, 2022.

What are the Changes?

A new visa type will be introduced in July 2022 that will replace the Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa and the Long Term Skill Shortage List Work Visa. Individuals who currently hold the Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa and the Long Term Skill Shortage List Work Visa will be able to continue their pathway to residence without disruption. For information concerning the application and processing of work to residence (WTR) visas click here.

Looking Ahead

The government will continue to process the Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa and the Long Term Skill Shortage List Work Visa after Oct. 31, 2021. Employers can continue to support temporary migrant workers on an Essential Skills Work Visa up to Jul. 3, 2022 without accreditation. For additional information and updates continue to check New Zealand's Immigration website and Envoy's website.

Originally published 25, October 2021

