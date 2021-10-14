Key Points

Visa Application Centres in Kiribati and Nauru to close on Nov. 30, 2021

Overview

The Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Kiribati and Nauru will close on November 30, 2021. Beginning Dec. 1, 2021, customers who previously submitted their visa application through these offices will be required to apply using Immigration Online or submit a physical application to their nearest VAC. Alternative VACs are located in Suva, Honiara or Sydney. If submitting a physical application, applicants must courier their completed application and passport to their nearest VAC. Applicants who apply online may still be required to submit their passport to their nearest VAC for scanning.

What are the Changes?

The VACs in Kiribati and Nauru will close Nov. 30, 2021. The New Zealand government announced that there is no intention to reopen these locations in the future. Any applications and passports must be filled with the VAC by Nov. 29, 2021 to ensure delivery to Immigration New Zealand.

Looking Ahead

The New Zealand government does not anticipate any impacts on processing timeliness or changes in application fees. There will be additional charges to courier the application and/or passport to the nearest VAC and back again. Applicants are encouraged to check with their local courier what the fees and timeframes are, before submitting their application.

Originally published 12 October 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.