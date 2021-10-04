Long Term Skill Shortage List
- Analyst programmer
- Automotive electrician
- Chef (chef de partie or higher)
- Chemical engineer
- Civil engineer
- Civil engineering technician
- Clinical psychologist
- Computer network and systems engineer
- Construction project manager
- Database administrator
- Developer programmer
- Diagnostic and interventional radiologist
- Diesel motor mechanic (including heavy vehicle inspector)
- Electric line mechanic
- Electrical engineer
- Electrical engineering technician
- Electrician (general)
- Electronic engineering technician
- Electronics engineer
- Engineering professional
- Environmental engineer
- Environmental research scientist
- Food technologist
- General practitioner
- Geotechnical engineer
- ICT business analyst
- ICT customer support officer
- ICT project manager
- ICT quality assurance engineer
- ICT security specialist
- ICT support and test engineer
- ICT support engineer
- ICT systems test engineer
- Industrial engineer
- Materials engineer
- Mechanical engineer
- Medical laboratory scientist
- Medical radiation therapist
- Multimedia specialist (film animator)
- Multimedia specialist
- Network administrator
- Obstetrician and gynaecologist
- Organisation and methods analyst
- Other spatial scientist
- Physicist (medical)
- Physiotherapist
- Procurement manager
- Production or plant engineer
- Project builder (including building project manager and site foreman)
- Psychiatrist
- Quantity surveyor
- Registered nurse (aged care)
- Software engineer
- Software tester
- Software and applications programmer
- Sonographer
- Specialist physician in palliative medicine
- Structural engineer
- Surgeon (general)
- Surveyor
- Systems administrator
- Systems analyst
- Telecommunications engineer
- Telecommunications engineer
- Telecommunications network engineer
- Telecommunications network engineer
- Veterinarian
- Web developer
Primary sector (non-seasonal) roles
- Agricultural and horticultural mobile plant operator
- Agricultural consultant
- Agricultural engineer
- Agricultural scientist
- Agricultural technician
- Anaesthetic technician
- Animal attendants and trainers nec
- Apiarist
- Aquaculture worker
- Arborist
- Baker
- Baking factory worker
- Beef cattle farm worker
- Beef cattle farmer
- Boat builder and repairer
- Brewery worker
- Butcher or smallgoods maker
- Cabinetmakers
- Cardiac technician
- Chefs
- Chemist
- Confectionery maker
- Conservation Officer
- Cooks
- Cotton Grower
- Crop farm workers nec
- Crop Farmers nec
- Dairy cattle farm worker
- Dairy products maker
- Deck hand
- Deer farmer
- Dog handler or trainer
- Environmental consultant
- Environmental engineer
- Environmental manager
- Environmental research scientist
- Environmental scientists nec
- Fabric and textile factory worker
- Farm, forestry and garden workers
- Farrier
- Fencer
- Fisheries officer
- Fishing hand
- Florist
- Food and drink factory workers nec
- Food technologist
- Food trades assistants nec
Footwear production machine operator
- Forester (AUS) / Forest scientist (NZ)
- Forestry worker
- Fruit and vegetable factory worker
- Fruit and vegetable packer
- Fruit or nut farm worker
- Fruit or Nut Grower
- Fruit or nut picker
- Furniture finisher
- Gardener (general)
- Goat farmer
- Grain mill worker
- Grain, oilseed or pasture farm worker (AUS) / Field crop farm worker (NZ)
- Grain, Oilseed or Pasture Grower / Field Crop Grower
- Grape Grower
- Greenskeeper
- Hide and skin processing machines operators
- Hide and skin processing worker
- Horse breeder
- Horse groomer
- Horticultural nursery assistant
- Hunter-trapper
- Kennel hand
- Knitting machine operator
- Landscape gardener
- Livestock farm workers nec
- Livestock farmers
- Logging assistant
- Logging plant operator
- Marine biologist
- Marine transport professionals nec
- Master fisher
- Meat boner and slicer
- Meat inspector
- Meat packer
- Meat process worker
- Medical laboratory technician
- Medical technician nec
- Mixed crop and livestock farm worker
- Mixed crop and livestock farmer
- Mixed Crop Farmer
- Mixed livestock farm worker
- Mixed livestock farmer
- Mushroom picker
- Nurseypersons
- Operating theatre technician
- Other wood processing machine operator nec
- Paper and pulp mill operator
- Paper products machine operator
- Park ranger
- Pastrycook
- Pastrycook's assistant
- Pathology collector / phlebotomist
- Pest controller
- Pet groomer
- Pharmacy technician
- Picture framer
- Pig farmer
- Poultry farm worker
- Poultry farmer
- Poultry process worker
- Primary products inspectors nec
- Production manager (forestry)
- Quarantine officer
- Saw maker and repairer
- Sawmill or timber yard worker
- Sawmilling operator
- Seafood packer
- Seafood process worker
- Shearer
- Sheep farm worker
- Sheep farmer
- Ship's engineer
- Ship's master
- Ship's officer
- Ship's surveyor
- Shipwright
- Slaughterer
- Stablehand
- Sugar Cane Grower
- Sugar mill worker
- Tanker driver
- Textile and footwear production machine operators nec
- Textile dyeing and finishing machine operator
- Tree faller
- Turf Grower
Vegetable farm worker (AUS) / Market garden worker (NZ)
- Vegetable Grower (Aus) / Market Gardener (NZ)
- Vegetable picker
- Veterinarian
- Veterinary nurse
- Vineyeard worker
- Weaving machine operator
- Wine maker
- Winery cellar hand
- Wood and wood products factory worker
- Wood machinist
- Wood machinist and other wood trades workers nec
- Wood turner
- Wool buyer
- Wool classer
- Wool handler
- Yard carding and spinning machine operator
- Zookeeper
Personal carers and other critical health workers
- Aged and disabled carers
- Nursing support and personal care workers
- Special care workers
- Technical and support staff working in various services including theatre, laboratories, radiology, pharmacy services, oncology, haematology, pathology, hyperbaric medicine and mortuaries
- Workers who install, operate or maintain medical equipment
- Workers delivering mental health and addictions services, aged care, respite, home care and support, child health, palliative and hospice care, forensic health, and disability support
Requiring occupational registration and in the health or education sector
- Chiropractor
- Clinical dental technician
- Clinical dental therapist
- Dental hygienist
- Dental technician
- Dental therapist
- Dentist
- Dietitian
- Dispensing optician
- Medical laboratory scientist/technologist
- Medical laboratory technician
- Medical practitioner
- Medical radiation technologist
- Midwives
- Nurse
- Occupational therapist
- Optometrist
- Osteopath
- Paramedic
- Pharmacist
- Physiotherapist
- Podiatrist
- Psychologist
- Teacher (including Principals and registered Early Childhood Education teachers)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.