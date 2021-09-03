Key Points

On Sept. 1, 2021 Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced cessation of consular operations in Beijing

This change took effect Aug. 31, 2021

INZ's Risk and Verification team will remain in Beijing for urgent matters

Overview

The INZ statement says:

"Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has withdrawn visa processing from our Beijing office on 31 August 2021. Alongside closures at Mumbai, Manila and Pretoria offices in March this year, this is a continuation of INZ's adaptation to the impact of COVID-19. INZ is taking this opportunity to reduce costs, introduce advanced technology to improve efficiency, manage offshore risk more effectively and move visa processing activities onshore. Our Risk and Verification team in Beijing will remain and grow as visa volumes rebound."

Looking Ahead

These changes reflect continued monitoring of COVID-19, its variants, and all associated risks. Employers with talent transferring between New Zealand and Beijing (or vice versa) should consider all updated closure details. They may need to adjust arrangements for these employees.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 2, 2021

