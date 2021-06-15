ARTICLE

Key Points

On June 8, 2021 Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced permanent closure of the INZ Beijing Visa Processing Office. This closure will take effect on August 31, 2021.

This announcement follows signaling in February 2021; other closures include Praetoria, Manila, and Mumbai INZ offices.

While visa processing will cease, INZ's Risk and Verification team will remain in Beijing. They will process emergency situations as visa volumes recoup.

What Are The Changes?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, INZ has reevaluated several procedures, including the necessity for offshore visa processing offices. The Beijing INZ office was considered for closure in February 2021, and now the closure date is official.

Looking Ahead

This closure is a continuation of INZ's response to COVID-19. As INZ prepares for visa processing rebounds, it hopes to adopt less costly, more efficient procedures. INZ may pursue advanced technology in coming months to transition offshore risks to onshore servers. Any employers with Chinese New Zealand-bound talent should ensure they are prepared for the Beijing office closure.

