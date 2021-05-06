ARTICLE

Background

The Government has announced further extensions for some visitor visa holders .

Update

Visitor visas have been extended by two months from the date of expiry for visitor visa holders who:

Were in New Zealand on 19 February 2021; and

Hold a temporary general visitor visa that expires between 19 February 2021 and 31 March 2021.

Details

This extension is automatic. There is no application form or fee.

COVID-19 short term visitor visas will not be extended.

Those eligible for this extension are not considered unlawful, even if an automatic notification has not yet been sent through. Updated expiration dates can be found on the Visa Verification Service website, after 5 March 2021.

If you hold a visitor visa and wish to remain in New Zealand for longer, you will need to apply for another visa before your visa expires.

Please note that the Immigration Contact Centre cannot confirm visitor visa extensions.

Time in New Zealand limit waived

The rule where visitor visa holders can only be in New Zealand for nine months in each 18-month period has been temporarily waived. This applies to individuals inside New Zealand who apply for visitor visa renewals before the end of June 2021. Provided all other eligibility criteria are met, visitor visas of up to six months can be issued.

