Overview

The government of New Zealand released the following statement on April 28, 2021:

"Between 1 July 2018 and 23 February 2020 (inclusive), Immigration New Zealand (INZ) allocated skilled residence class visa applications (under the Skilled Migrant Category (SMC), and the Residence from Work (RfW) Category) in accordance with an informal priority criteria. The Ombudsman has deemed this to be unreasonable." – Immigration New Zealand

Immigration New Zealand updated criteria for skilled residence visa applications on February 24, 2020. These criteria updates invalidate skilled residence applications filed between July 1, 2018 and February 23, 2020. As a consolation, the government will refund disadvantaged skilled visa applicants.

Foreign nationals are eligible for a refund if:

The RFW/SMC application was filed between July 1, 2018 and February 23, 2020 (inclusive), and;

That application was not sent to an Immigration Officer by the date the refund/withdrawal is requested; or,

That application was sent to an Immigration Officer by the date the refund/withdrawal is requested but was never evaluated.

If interested in learning more about requesting a refund, you may visit this link.

Key Points

Immigration New Zealand has discovered inconsistencies in application criteria for skilled residence class visas (Skilled Migrant Category).

This discrepancy impacts applicants who submitted materials between July 1, 2018 and February 23, 2020 (inclusive) but have not received final decisions. The government declares eligibility criteria from this period obsolete.

To accommodate this error, Immigration New Zealand recommends refunding applicants who submitted materials between July 1, 2018 and February 23, 2020 (inclusive).

What Are the Changes?

Immigration New Zealand discovered criteria discrepancies for skilled residence class visa applications (Category SMC). The updated criteria have been valid since February 24, 2020. The government is currently making an effort to rectify the damages caused by these inconsistencies by offering refunds to applicants.

Looking Ahead

Immigration New Zealand hopes to avoid inconsistencies and criteria discrepancies in the future. As a precaution, employers with New Zealand-bound talent should review existing skilled residence class visa applications.

Originally published 30 April 2021

