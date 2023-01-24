ARTICLE

The new Protected Disclosures (Protection of Whistleblowers) Act enhances protection for whistleblowers in New Zealand.

In New Zealand, the law governing whistleblowing had for many years been set out in the Protected Disclosures Act 2000. Recently, there was increasing criticism of the practical issues with that legal framework. In particular, it was seen as confusing and inaccessible, and not providing sufficient protection for whistleblowers to ensure individuals could feel confident in speaking out without fear of retaliation.

As a result, the new Protected Disclosures (Protection of Whistleblowers) Act 2022 has been recently introduced to address those issues and enhance the standing and protection of whistleblowers. How these legislative changes will affect the cultural implications of whistleblowing remains to be seen.

