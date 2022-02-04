At midnight on 23 January 2022, the New Zealand Government quickly moved the country into the red setting of the traffic light system in a plan to manage an expected wave of Omicron cases. There are three phases of the red setting, set out below.

1158158a.jpg

1158158b.jpg

1158158c.jpg

1158158d.jpg

1158158e.jpg

1158158f.jpg

1158158g.jpg

1158158h.jpg

