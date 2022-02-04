New Zealand:
Three phases of the Red setting of the traffic light system, to manage the virus
04 February 2022
Cavell Leitch
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
At midnight on 23 January 2022, the New Zealand Government
quickly moved the country into the red setting of the traffic light
system in a plan to manage an expected wave of Omicron cases. There
are three phases of the red setting, set out below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from New Zealand
The Data Protection Bill, 2021
Trilegal
On 16 December 2021, the Joint Parliamentary Committee has published its report along with the finalised Data Protection Bill, 2021.