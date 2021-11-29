ARTICLE

We have received indications that while the Investor 1 and 2 categories are under review, there is uncertainty in relation to when an announcement on changes to these categories will be made.

Our thoughts

Investors with NZD10million or NZD3million in funds or assets that can demonstrate how they lawfully earned their investment funds and assets can still utilise the Investor 1 and 2 categories to secure residence in New Zealand.

Currently, Investor 1 and 2 category residence applicants are obtaining either a Approval in Principle or a nearly finalized assessment - processed up to the point right before Approval in Principle (to control the physical presence clock for post approval requirements) that will only require updated documentation to secure residence under one of the two categories. Applications accepted now will be able to benefit from assessments under current policy.

Our advice

We recommend contacting us if you wish to submit an Investor 1 and 2 category residence application as there is still a window of time to have your application assessed under current policy requirements. The information set out above is current as of 23 November 2021.

