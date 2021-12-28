If you are a Canterbury homeowner who settled with Southern Response prior to 1 October 2014, you may be entitled to compensation.

Background

In the recent High Court decision of Southern Response Earthquake Services Ltd v Dodds [2020] 3 NZLR 383 the court found that Southern Response had misrepresented to Mr and Mrs Dodds the cost to rebuild their house by providing them with a "Detailed Repair/Rebuild Analysis." This document did not contain additional costs Southern Response would incur when rebuilding.

Following this decision Southern Response is now contacting some 3,000 Canterbury homeowners directly regarding a settlement package consisting of an additional payment of professional fees and contingencies.

Those included in this group are those who settled between 10 September 2010 and 1 October 2014 and had one of the following AMI policies:

Premier House Policy

Premier Rental Property Policy

Market Value House Policy

Market Value Rental Property Policy

