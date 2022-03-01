Update

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced a processing operation decision for Phase 2 2021 Resident Visa (2021RV) applications.

The decision is to hold all Phase 2 2021RV applications submitted through the enhanced system until the end of March 2022. From the end of March 2022, these applications will be released for processing in the order that the principal applicant's current visa expires. Visa expiries will be noted at the time of application submission.

At the time of application, our understanding is that select documentation and information including copies of passports and an INZ1242 authority declaration will need to be uploaded.

Our thoughts

Normally INZ will process applications on a first in first service basis. INZ have made a complete U-turn on the processing of Phase 2 2021RV applications. We suspect the U-turn here is to allow INZ to control and manage workflow for staff processing of Phase 2 2021RV applications.

We will continue to submit Phase 2 2021RV applications as soon as able so that clients' can have peace of mind that their residence application has been submitted. This is good news for our clients as we have already prepared or have already started to prepare the required documentation including signed INZ1242 authority declaration for submission of 2021RV applications.

