We take a look in this episode at business in New Zealand and, in particular, businesses that are struggling to get back up and running smoothly after COVID. As with other places in the world, New Zealand's travel and hospitality industries are at the sharp end of this and we talk to Scott Worthy from our New Zealand firm to find out what's happening what businesses can do about it from an HR perspective.

