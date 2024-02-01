If your partner/spouse (partner) is a New Zealand citizen or resident, you might be eligible to apply for a temporary or resident visa to live with your partner in New Zealand.

Resident visa under the Partnership Category

If you want to apply for a resident visa under the Partnership Category in New Zealand, it's not necessary for you and your partner to be married. You can be in a civil union (opposite or same-sex) or a de facto relationship (opposite or same-sex). The most important requirements for this visa are that you and your New Zealand partner have a genuine and stable partnership and have been living together for at least 12 months.

In addition, if you and your New Zealand citizen partner have been living outside New Zealand for five years or more, you may be eligible for a permanent resident visa. However, you must apply for it while you are overseas or within three months of returning to New Zealand.

Temporary visas under the Partnership Category

It is important to note that it can take up to 12 months for Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to process your resident visa application under the Partnership Category. If you wish to continue staying in New Zealand while your resident visa is being processed, or you want to join your New Zealand partner at the earliest, you can consider applying for temporary visas (work visa or visitor visa) under the Partnership Category.

Additionally, if you and your New Zealand partner have not been living together for more than 12 months, you can still apply for temporary visas under the Partnership Category to stay legally in New Zealand with your partner and further nurture your relationship.

We understand how frustrating it can be to prepare an application under the Partnership Category, especially when it comes to providing documentary evidence proving your partnership's genuineness and stability. If you need any help with your application, please don't hesitate to book a 15-minute consultation session with us.

第八章：伴侶類別的臨時或居民簽證

如果您的伴侶/配偶（伴侶）是紐西蘭公民或居民，您可能有資格申請伴侶類別的臨時或居民簽證，以便與您的伴侶一起生活在紐西蘭。

伴侶類別的居民簽證

若您計畫在紐西蘭申請伴侶類別的居民簽證，值得注意的是，您與您的伴侶並非必須結婚。您可以是民事結合（無論異性或同性），或是同居伴侶（亦可異性或同性）。伴侶類別簽證的最主要要求是，您與您的紐西蘭伴侶需擁有真實穩定的伴侶關係，並已共同生活至少12個月。

另外，值得一提的是，若您和您的紐西蘭公民伴侶在新西蘭以外的地方居住滿五年或以上，您可能有資格獲得永久居民簽證。然而，您需在海外或返回紐西蘭後的三個月內提出申請。

伴侶類別的臨時簽證

值得留意的是，紐西蘭移民局（INZ）可能需要長達12個月的時間處理您的伴侶類別居民簽證申請。如果您希望在居民簽證審理期間持續留在紐西蘭，或者您希望盡早與您的紐西蘭伴侶團聚，您可以考慮申請伴侶類別下的臨時簽證（工作簽證或訪客簽證）。

此外，如若您和您的紐西蘭伴侶的同居時間不滿12個月，您仍有資格申請伴侶類別下的臨時簽證，以便您與您的伴侶在紐西蘭合法居留並進一步發展您們的感情。

我們了解籌備伴侶類別簽證申請所需的文件並非易事，尤其是在提供足以證明您們關係真實和穩定性的書面證據。如果您在申請的任何階段需要協助，請隨時與我們聯繫。

第八章：伴侣类别的临时或居民签证

如果您的伴侣/配偶（伴侣）是新西兰公民或居民，您可能有资格申请暂时或居民签证，以便与您的伴侣一同在新西兰生活。

伴侣类别的居民签证

如果您希望在新西兰申请伴侣类别的居民签证，您和您的伴侣并非必须结婚。您可以选择民事结合（异性或同性）或事实婚姻关系（异性或同性）。伴侣类别签证的最重要要求是，您和您的新西兰伴侣拥有真实而稳定的伴侣关系，并且已经共同生活至少12个月。

此外，如果您和您的新西兰公民伴侣在新西兰以外的地方居住了五年或更长时间，您可能有资格获得永久居民签证。然而，您必须在海外或返回新西兰后的三个月内申请。

伴侶類別的臨時簽證

新西兰移民局（INZ）可能需要长达12个月的时间来处理您在伴侣类别下的居民签证申请。如果您希望在居民签证处理期间继续留在新西兰，或者您想尽早与您的新西兰伴侣团聚，您可以考虑申请伴侣类别下的临时签证（工作签证或访客签证）。

另外，如果您和您的新西兰伴侣的同居时间不超过12个月，您仍然可以申请伴侣类别下的临时签证，以合法留在新西兰并进一步培养您们的感情。

我们了解筹备伴侣类别签证申请所需的文件并非易事，尤其是在提供足以证明您们关系真实和稳定性的书面证据。如果您在申请的任何阶段需要协助，请随时与我们联系。