There are multiple pathways that you can go through to obtain your resident visa to settle in New Zealand permanently. You can gain your residence through a job offer in New Zealand, your relationship with your family/spouse/partner or your business and investment in New Zealand.

Resident Visa

When you are granted a Resident Visa, it will allow you to stay in New Zealand indefinitely with travel conditions which expire two years after you are in New Zealand as a resident. This means if you leave New Zealand, you must return before your travel conditions expire. Otherwise, your resident visa will become invalid. Therefore, it is very important that you either apply for your Permanent Resident Visa or vary your travel conditions once your travel conditions expire.

Permanent Resident Visa

You may apply for your Permanent Resident Visa after holding your Resident Visa for two years and meeting the relevant requirements, such as demonstrating your commitment to New Zealand.

Resident Visa vs Permanent Resident Visa

The primary distinction between the Resident Visa and the Permanent Resident Visa is that the Permanent Resident Visa doesn't have any conditions imposed. This means you are free to travel in and out of New Zealand as long as you have a valid passport and your Permanent Resident has no expiry date.

第五章：居留途徑 - 一般資訊

在紐西蘭，有多種途徑可以讓您永久居留。這些途徑包括：通過工作、家庭/配偶/伴侶的關係，或在紐西蘭的業務和投資中獲得居民簽證。

居民簽證 - Resident Visa

紐西蘭的居民簽證允許您永久在紐西蘭居住，但必須遵守旅遊條款。一般的居民簽證會附帶旅遊條款，有效期為您成為居民的兩年後。這表示如果您離開紐西蘭，您必須在旅遊條款到期之前返回紐西蘭。否則，您的居民簽證將變為無效。因此，在旅遊條款到期之前，您必須申請永久居民簽證或變更您的旅遊條款。否則，您將失去紐西蘭的居民資格。

永久居民簽證 - Permanent Resident Visa

當您持有居民簽證兩年後，並滿足相關要求，如滿足居留條款，您便可以申請永久居民簽證。

居民簽證 vs 永久居民簽證

居民簽證和永久居民簽證的主要區別在於永久居民簽證沒有任何附加條款。這表示只要您持有有效的護照，您就可以自由進出紐西蘭，而永久居民簽證亦不會有到期日。

第五章：居留途徑 - 一般信息

在新西兰，有多种途径可供您获得永久居留。这些途径包括：通过工作、家庭/配偶/伴侣的关系，或在新西兰的业务和投资中获得居民签证。

居民签证 - Resident Visa

新西兰的居民签证允许您永久在新西兰居住，但必须遵守旅行条件。一般的居民签证会带有旅行条件，有效期为您成为居民的两年后。这表示如果您离开新西兰，您必须在旅行条件到期之前返回新西兰。否则，您的居民签证将变为无效。因此，在旅行条件到期之前，您必须申请永久居民签证或变更您的旅行条件。否则，您将失去新西兰的居民资格。

永久居民签证 - Permanent Resident Visa

当您持有居民签证两年后，并满足相关要求，如满足居留条件，您便可以申请永久居民签证。

居民签证 vs 永久居民签证

居民签证和永久居民签证的主要区别在于永久居民签证没有任何附加条件。这表示只要您持有有效的护照，您就可以自由进出新西兰，而永久居民签证也不会有到期日。

