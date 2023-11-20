If you want to come to New Zealand on holiday or visit your family and friends in New Zealand, you can apply for a General Visitor Visa.

Not all visitors are required to apply for a General Visitor Visa. If you are from a visa waiver country, you only need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA). This generally takes 72 hours to process, so it's crucial that you apply for it before boarding your flight. Otherwise, your airline may refuse to let you on the plane unless you can show them proof of your approved NZeTA.

For individuals applying for the General Visitor Visa, supporting evidence is required to demonstrate genuine intentions. This includes a travel itinerary, leave approval letter, and bank statements.

The General Visitor Visa allows you to stay in New Zealand as a tourist for 3 to 9 months, depending on the conditions granted. You can also study for up to 3 months while you are in the country.

第二章：旅遊簽証

如果您計劃來紐西蘭度假，或者探望在紐西蘭的家人和朋友，您可以申請一般訪客簽證。

並非所有旅客都需要申請一般訪客簽證。如果您來自免簽證國家，您只需申請「電子旅行授權」Electronic Travel Authority（NZeTA）。電子旅行授權通常需要72小時處理，因此必需要在出發前三天申請，否則航空公司可能拒絕讓您登機。

當您申請一般訪客簽證的時候，需要提交證據以證明這次到訪的目的，當中包括已預訂或確認的行程及往返機票，請假批核書及銀行存款證明。一般訪客簽證允許您以遊客身份在紐西蘭逗留3至9個月，具體情況視乎簽證條款而定。逗留期間，您還可以在紐西蘭學習不多於3個月。

第二章：旅游签证

如果您计划来新西兰度假，或者探望在新西兰的家人和朋友，您可以申请一般访客签证。

并非所有旅客都需要申请一般访客签证。如果您来自免签证国家，您只需申请「电子旅行授权」Electronic Travel Authority（NZeTA）。电子旅行授权通常需要72小时处理，因此必须在出发前三天申请，否则航空公司可能拒绝让您登机。

当您申请一般访客签证的时候，需要提交证据以证明这次到访的目的，其中包括已预订或确认的行程及往返机票，请假批核书及银行存款证明。一般访客签证允许您以游客身份在新西兰逗留3至9个月，具体情况视乎签证条款而定。逗留期间，您还可以在新西兰学习不多于3个月。

