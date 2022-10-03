ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of New Zealand increased the cap limit for the Recognized Seasonal Employer scheme

Overview

On 28 September 2022, the government of New Zealand introduced a new cap limit for the Recognized Seasonal Employer Scheme (RSE) for 2022 and 2023. The cap will be increased to 19,000.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand increased the cap limit for foreign nationals applying under the RSE scheme to 19,000. This is an increase of 3,000 compared to the previous season. According to the government, the cap of 19,000 reflects the industry's needs and employer demands.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 29 September 2022

