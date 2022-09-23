Key Points

New Zealand announced the quota amounts and ballot dates for applications submitted under the Pacific Access Category and the Samoan Quota visa category

Overview

The government of New Zealand announced quotas for the Pacific Access Category and the Samoan Quota, which will open to applicants in October 2022. The Samoan Visa will open for registration beginning on 3 October 2022 and will close on 2 November 2022. The Pacific Access Category will open for registration on 5 October 2022 and will close on 4 November 2022.

The government of New Zealand also announced that it will allocate unused places from the 2022 and 2021 slots for the Samoan Visa quota. These slots will be distributed across a period from 2022 to 2025.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand announced application quotas for foreign nationals from the Pacific region and Samoa. The Samoan Quota and the Pacific Access Category are two visa categories created by New Zealand to allow individuals from the Pacific region to become permanent residents in New Zealand. Both schemes operate through an annual ballot.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 22 September, 2022

