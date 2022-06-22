Key Points

Travelers will no longer be required to undergo pre-departure COVID-19 testing when entering New Zealand beginning 20 June 2022

Travelers transiting through New Zealand will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated beginning 20 June 2022

Overview

The government of New Zealand will no longer require travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test result beginning 20 June 2022. Travelers will still be required to undergo a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on the day of arrival or one day after arrival and an additional rapid antigen test on day five or six after arrival.

Travelers who test positive for COVID-19 will need to undergo PCR testing and adhere to any additional COVID-19 related health measures, including undergoing a quarantine period.

Effective 20 June 2022, travelers transiting through New Zealand will no longer be required to be vaccinated and they will not be required to complete a New Zealand Traveler Declaration form.

Beginning 1 July 2022, the government of New Zealand will no longer require border workers to undergo COVID-19 testing.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand will remove the pre-departure testing requirements for travelers beginning 20 June 2022. The government had originally planned to maintain pre-departure testing requirements until 31 July 2022. However, with reported decreased transmission rates since the country reopened its borders, the government plans to remove the requirement early.

Looking Ahead

The government of New Zealand will continue to monitor COVID-19-related factors and will reimplement health-safety measures if needed. Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 June, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.