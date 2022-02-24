Key Points Travelers arriving from the regions of Nauru, Tuvalu and American Samoa will not be required to undergo managed isolation quarantine or self-quarantine?

Overview

Beginning 27 Feb. 2022 at 11:59 PM, the government of New Zealand will allow eligible travelers from Nauru, Tuvalu and American Samoa to enter the country without undergoing managed isolation quarantine (MIQ) or self-isolation upon arrival. All travelers arriving from these regions must be fully vaccinated. In addition, only travelers arriving from these regions who hold residency in New Zealand will be permitted to enter. These travelers will not have to undergo pre-departure test requirements.

Travelers from these regions, who arrive from a non-quarantine-free travel country, such as Australia or Fiji, will still be subject to quarantine and testing requirements. For additional information click here .

What are the Changes

The government of New Zealand will not require fully vaccinated travelers arriving from Nauru, Tuvalu, and American Samoa to undergo quarantine upon arrival in New Zealand beginning 27 Feb. 2022 with additional considerations.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

FEBRUARY 23, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.