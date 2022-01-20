ARTICLE

Key Points

Thirteen countries recommended to be removed from the EU's list of countries in which travel restrictions should be applied

Overview

On 17 Jan. 2022, the European Council (EC) recommended that travel restrictions on 13 countries from outside of the European Union (EU) and the Schengen Area be gradually lifted. Several of these countries include China (subject to reciprocity confirmation), New Zealand, Canada and the United Arab Emirates. For a complete list of impacted countries click here.

What are the Changes?

The EC updated its country list in which travel restrictions were recommended. This decision can influence how EU member states and Schengen associated countries determine their own internal travel restriction rules. EC recommendations are not legally binding to EU member states and some countries may choose not to lift current travel restriction measures.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 19 January 2022

