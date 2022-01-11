ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

PCR or RT-PCR test results taken within 48 hours of travel will be required for travelers authorized to enter New Zealand

Travelers arriving from 105 specified countries and jurisdictions can alternatively supply a RAT or LAMP test taken within 24 hours of departure for New Zealand

Overview

The government of New Zealand will introduce new entrance requirements effective 7 Jan. 2022. Travelers, including the fully vaccinated, will be required to provide a negative PCR or RT-PCR test within 48 hours of departure for New Zealand. Travelers with medical exemptions who are traveling from a location that is exempt from pre-departure testing requirements will be required to present a medical exception certificate issued within 48 hours of departure.

The government of New Zealand also provided alternative testing methods for travelers arriving from 105 specified countries and jurisdictions where PCR testing is difficult to obtain or not possible. Travelers from these locations will instead be required to provide evidence of a supervised negative rapid antigen test (RAT) or a supervised loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test taken within 24 hours of departure.

What are the Changes?

On 7 Jan. 2022, the government of New Zealand updated its testing entrance requirements. These measures have been taken with an aim to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and specifically the omicron variant.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 7 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.