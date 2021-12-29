Key Points

Adjustments in pre-departure testing requirements

Changes to Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ)

Vaccination requirements updated for border workers and health care workers

Overview

The government of New Zealand will adjust COVID-19 measures and change its re-opening plans. The following changes will take place beginning in 2022:

Pre-Departure Testing Requirements

Pre-departure test requirements will be shortened from 72 hours to 48 hours prior to departure to New Zealand;

Changes in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ)

The stay period for those in MIQ will be increased from seven days to 10 days with all 10 days spent in a MIQ facility for all travelers regardless of vaccination status;

Non-MIQ travel will be delayed until the end of Feb. 2022

Booster Shot Requirements

All border and eligible health care workers will be required to have a COVID-19 booster shot by the end of Jan. 2022;

All other workers under the vaccination mandate will be required to have a COVID-19 booster shot by 1 Mar. 2022;

Risk Level Assessments

All countries are being removed from the Very High-Risk country list;

Will initiate more strict internal restrictions if the omicron variant becomes more prevalent

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand has announced a number of changes in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. These changes impact MIQ and the vaccination requirements for workers under the vaccination mandate.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 22, December 2021

