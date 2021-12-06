The New Zealand Government and Immigration New Zealand have made several announcements in relation to New Zealand's current border setting and immigration policy.

It can be difficult to keep track of all the changes, so we have prepared an infographic timeline to assist.

Our thoughts

The current position is that the border setting that is in effect will continue to apply until May 2022. The most recent announcements only ease the requirement for MIQ at designated hotels as set out in the infographic (self-isolation after arrival in New Zealand will still be required). Based on the information that has been released, New Zealand citizens and residents along with other eligible travellers (who are able to travel to New Zealand under the current border setting e.g., people granted border exceptions) will continue to be the only people who are allowed to travel to New Zealand until 30 April 2021. It appears that New Zealand's border will open to other non-Critical Purpose visa categories from May 2022 unless there is a significant Covid-19 event e.g. the Omicron variant being identified as a significant threat.

Our advice

We recommend contacting us if you have any questions. The information set out above is current as of 29 November 2021.

