Introduction of My Vaccine Pass for some businesses in New Zealand?beginning Dec. 3, 2021

Overview

The government of New Zealand announced the My Vaccine Pass that will be required in order to enter some businesses beginning 3 Dec. 2021. Currently, this requirement will apply to businesses in the hospitality industry and close contact businesses. Further information on businesses impacted by this change will be released by the government of New Zealand in the coming weeks. In order to maintain an official record of vaccination status in New Zealand, individuals should acquire the My Vaccine Pass through the My Covid Record website. Individuals will be able to request the pass if they have:

Been vaccinated outside of New Zealand with an approved vaccine;

Received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in New Zealand; or?

A medical exemption?

The Pass will include the individual's name, date of birth and a QR code. Beginning 3 Dec. 2021, some businesses will be required to check My Vaccine Passes for employees and people entering the premises. For additional information click here.?

What are the Changes?

Beginning 3 Dec. 2021, some businesses may require individuals to have a valid My Vaccine Pass to enter the location.?

Looking Ahead

Further guidance will be provided to businesses once final decisions on the Framework are completed. Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.?

