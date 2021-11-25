Key Points?

Introduction of COVID-19 "traffic light system" under next phase of Covid-19 Protection Framework

Overview?

The government of New Zealand announced that the country will move to a new traffic light system beginning 2 Dec. 2021. The traffic light system will replace the current alert system for New Zealand and will involve three settings: red, green and orange to determine COVID-19 safety levels in regions of New Zealand. For information on allowable activities under each setting click here.

What are the Changes?

New Zealand will replace its current alert system level with a traffic light system as a result of high vaccination rates in the country and in accordance with the COVID-19 Protective Framework. This change will allow individuals to move more freely throughout the country.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 23 November, 2021

