ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines recognized by government for individuals employed on or around the border of New Zealand

Overview

The government of New Zealand announced that it would recognize more COVID-19 vaccines under the country's current Vaccinations Orders beginning Oct. 28, 2021. The three vaccines will include Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) in addition to the already recognized Pfizer vaccine.

What are the Changes?

Previously, under New Zealand Vaccinations Order, all workers employed on or around the border were required to be fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. This new change will allow for workers who had been vaccinated abroad to work on or around the border. \

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's website for additional updates.

Originally published 28, October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.