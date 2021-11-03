Key Points

Managed Isolation Quarantine time for fully vaccinated travelers will be reduced beginning Nov. 14, 2021

All foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand beginning Nov. 1, 2021

One-way Quarantine Free Travel for some Pacific Islands will be expanded beginning Nov. 8, 2021

Overview

On Oct. 28, 2021, the government of New Zealand announced the phased easing of several border restrictions, including reducing Managed Isolation Quarantine (MIQ) time and the expansion of one-way quarantine free travel (QFT) for some Pacific Islands. In addition, foreign national travelers will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand beginning Nov. 1, 2021.

Reducing of MIQ

On Nov. 14, 2021, MIQ time will be reduced to 7 days for fully vaccinated travelers. After the 7 days, the traveler will be required to complete home isolation until the return of a negative day 9 COVID test. All arrivals will be tested on day 0-1, day 3, day 6-7 and will have to remain in home isolation for around 3 days. A rapid antigen test and health checks will be carried out on day 7 before a person leaves MIQ, and people will get a PCR test on day 9 of their home isolation and stay at home until a negative result is presented.

Expansion of QFT

One-way quarantine free travel will be introduced for travelers from the Pacific Islands of Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and the territory of Tokelau beginning Nov. 8, 2021. Travelers must be fully vaccinated unless they are New Zealand citizens. Additional requirements for QFT will be available here.

What are the Changes?

All foreign nationals entering New Zealand will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021. MIQ will be reduced by half for fully vaccinated travelers beginning Nov. 14, 2021. QFT will be expanded for fully vaccinated travelers from Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu and the territory of Tokelau beginning Nov. 8, 2021.

Looking Ahead

Beginning in 2022, the government of New Zealand plans to allow more fully vaccinated travelers to self-isolate at home instead of in MIQ. Continue to check the government of New Zealand's website and Envoy's for further updates.

Originally published 28 October, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.