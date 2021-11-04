Key Points

New measures introduced to help protect workplaces and workers from COVID-19

Overview

The government of New Zealand will introduce new health measures to ensure the protection of workers from COVID-19. These new measures include:

Vaccination will be required for all workers at businesses where customers are also required to show COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates, such as hospitality and close-contact businesses;

New law to introduce a clearer and simplified risk assessment process for employers to follow when deciding whether they can require vaccination for different types of work;

Non-vaccinated workers in roles requiring vaccination will be given a new four-week notice period to get vaccinated before employment can be terminated;

Employers will be required to provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and will need to keep records about workers' vaccination status.

What are the Changes?

The government of New Zealand has announced new health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. These new measures are expected to provide businesses with a clear and simplified legal framework to make decisions regarding employee vaccination requirements.

Looking Ahead

The timeline for these changes has yet to be announced and will depend on the COVID-19 Protection Framework. Continue to check Envoy's website for future updates.

Originally published 27 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.