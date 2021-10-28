From 1 November 2021, a new vaccination requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving in New Zealand will be implemented.
Our thoughts
Requirements for travelling to New Zealand can be difficult to keep a track of. To assist with this, we have prepared a summary of requirements to allow for entry to New Zealand, this is as follows:
- A full course of vaccination from one of the approved vaccines found here.
- A Covid-19 test that is completed with a negative result obtained 72 hours before boarding the first international flight to New Zealand.
- MIQ voucher.
- Passport and a copy of a valid e-visa.
Our advice
We recommend contacting us if you or your employees have any questions in relation to travelling to New Zealand.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.