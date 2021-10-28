ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

From 1 November 2021, a new vaccination requirement for non-New Zealand citizens arriving in New Zealand will be implemented.

Our thoughts

Requirements for travelling to New Zealand can be difficult to keep a track of. To assist with this, we have prepared a summary of requirements to allow for entry to New Zealand, this is as follows:

A full course of vaccination from one of the approved vaccines found here. A Covid-19 test that is completed with a negative result obtained 72 hours before boarding the first international flight to New Zealand. MIQ voucher. Passport and a copy of a valid e-visa.

Our advice

We recommend contacting us if you or your employees have any questions in relation to travelling to New Zealand.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.