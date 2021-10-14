Key Points

On Nov. 1, 2021, foreign nationals must be fully vaccinated if entering New Zealand by air

Overview

Effective Nov. 1, 2021, all foreign nationals entering New Zealand will be required to be fully vaccinated. This requirement will apply to all air travelers 17 years of age or older and who are not New Zealand citizens. Travelers will be required to declare their vaccination status when registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System, as well as presenting proof of vaccination or a relevant exemption to their airline and to Customs officers once they land. For a list of approved vaccines click here. All travelers entering New Zealand will also be required to complete 14 days in Managed Isolation and Quarantine, and all travelers except those from exempt locations will still need to have evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result from an accredited laboratory within 72 hours of their first scheduled international flight.

What are the Changes?

Starting Nov. 1, 2021, foreign nationals will be required to be fully vaccinated if entering New Zealand by air. The requirement will not apply to New Zealand citizens, children under the age of 17, and those who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Looking Ahead

This requirement will be an interim measure while development continues on the traveler health declaration system, which will introduce the ability to digitally verify the vaccination status of people arriving into New Zealand.

Originally published 12 October 2021.

