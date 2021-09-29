ARTICLE

New Zealand: Further 3000 rooms to be released via new MIQ lobby system

Update

Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) have announced that on 28 September 2021 at 6pm (NZT) a further 3,000 rooms across September, October, November and December will be released to allow for MIQ upon arrival in New Zealand. The lobby will open at 5pm (NZT). The rooms will be released using a new lobby system that has been designed to make booking MIQ more fair for people who wish to travel to New Zealand.

Our thoughts

We have had great success with our border exemption requests, but issues with the MIQ system have resulted in delayed travel for many of our clients.

This further release is positive news for people who have secured exemptions and visas to travel to New Zealand. It is also good news for returning New Zealand citizens and resident visa holders, who have been unable to secure MIQ bookings to travel home.

Our advice

These 3000 slots will go very quickly so we recommend lobbying using the new system to have an opportunity to secure an MIQ booking. While the release of MIQ will be completed at 6pm (NZT) on 28 September 2021, people looking to secure MIQ will need to be lobbied between 5pm and 5:59pm (NZT).

The MIQ requirements and booking portal can be found here.

