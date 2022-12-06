Download our Free Guide today.

The holiday period can be a difficult and stressful time for employers.

Leading up to the holiday period employers will need to navigate a variety of employment issues including leave requirements, handling casual staff, increased staffing demands, public holidays queries and other challenging issues.

Our employment team have put together a 'Back to Basics' guide where they break down the life cycle of the employment relationship. Our experts are available to guide you through the 'silly season' with confidence.

Download the guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.