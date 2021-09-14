The New Zealand Employment Relations Authority has ruled that an employer acted reasonably in dismissing a Customs Service employee who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Can an employer dismiss an employee for refusing to be vaccinated?

The Employment Relations Authority has issued a determination which addresses this very topical issue. In the case of GF v New Zealand Customs Service, GF's employment ended after Customs, having regard to its own health and safety risk assessment and a government mandatory vaccination order, determined that the border protection role undertaken by GF required her to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Authority found GF's dismissal was justified on the basis the role GF undertook required the incumbent to be vaccinated under the mandatory vaccination order. The Authority also found the consultation procedure used by the employer before dismissal was fair and reasonable including consideration of alternatives to dismissal.

We note this determination is highly fact specific but might provide useful guidance for future cases.

To read the full determination, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.