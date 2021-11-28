The Court of Appeal has found that 'essential' workers who did not work during New Zealand's Level 4 lockdown, as directed by their employer, should have been paid the minimum wage under the Minimum Wage Act 1983.

Background

Gate Gourmet provides in-flight catering services for passenger aircraft. The employees were employed for a minimum 40-hour week for which they were paid the minimum wage.

During the initial Level 4 lockdown that began in March 2020, Gate Gourmet remained working as an 'essential service' but due to the lockdown restrictions and the greatly reduced commercial aircraft movements there was very little work available. Gate Gourmet advised its employees that the company would partially shut down operations and conditional on receiving a government wage subsidy, employees would receive 80% of their normal pay. Employees were given the choice to use their annual leave entitlement to take leave or to use their entitlement to 'top up' their pay to 100%.

Gate Gourmet directed its employees to stay home unless they were rostered on and due to the greatly reduced amount of work available, most employees remained at home.