A Bill is currently before Parliament seeking to extend the time available to raise a personal grievance that involves allegations of sexual harassment from 90 days to twelve months1

The Bill had its first reading on 18 May 2022 and the Education and Workforce Select Committee heard submissions on 27 July 2022. The Committee is due to report back by November 18. You can keep up with the Bill's progress ( here).

The Bill is intended to improve the process by allowing victims of workplace harassment of a sexual nature more time to come to terms with what has happened before coming forward. It may, however, cause confusion for employers where a personal grievance involves allegations of something else, as well as sexual harassment.

1 Employment Relations (Extended Time or Personal Grievance for Sexual Harassment) Amendment Bill.

