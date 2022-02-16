ARTICLE

New Zealand: Changes to entry requirements to the Criminal, Civil, Family, and Youth Courts.

New protocols come into effect as of 14 February 2022 for everyone who attends Court.

They must:

Show a vaccine pass; or

Provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test administered within 48 hours of attendance; or

Provide evidence of a negative rapid antigen test administered within 24 hours of attendance.

Before entering the Court building, you must register your attendance by scanning the QR code or entering your details on a list maintained by the Registrar. Access will be denied to anyone showing signs of illness, has a body temperature of 38 degrees or higher, or has had close contact with a suspected, probable, or confirmed case of COVID-19.

Vaccinated court attendees and those who have provided a negative COVID test must wear a mask at all times within the Court precincts.

If you are required to attend Court pursuant to a summons, legislative requirement, or judicial direction, and you do not have a vaccine passport or negative covid test, you will still be able to enter the Court; however, you must wear a KN95 mask or similar, and the Court will provide one if you do not have one.

Support People

If you wish to bring a support person, let your lawyer know as soon as possible as you may require judge consent for a non-party to attend Court.

Those present in the court building must observe all physical distancing requirements. Physical distancing requirements may result in limits to the number of people permitted to enter the court building

Testing

There are no testing facilities at the Court, but if you require a rapid antigen test, the following pharmacies are located close to the Court:

Unichem Cashel Pharmacy.

Christchurch Central Pharmacy.

Parkside Pharmacy on Oxford Terrace.

Pharmacy Xtra.

Tests are free until 30 June 2022.

