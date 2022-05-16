While reviewing LIM reports we have come across several instances where building consents have been obtained for earthquake repairs, however a code of compliance certificate hasn't been issued. This seems to particularly have been the case where a new fireplace has been installed. Before listing your house for sale, it would be prudent to check with the Council to ensure that your replacement fireplace (or any other consented works) has obtained a code of compliance. In some cases the works will have been exempt from requiring a building consent, but this wasn't always the case.

Most replacement fire appliance consents are applied for by the installer, and in the case of managed earthquake repairs it may be the project manager, so it will pay to check nothing has slipped between the cracks (no pun intended) and the final step of obtaining the compliance certificate hasn't been missed.

A phone call to the Council's planning department before listing a property for sale will help avoid delays, stress and expense in being ready to sell the property and allow the vendor to comply with their warranties under the sale agreement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.