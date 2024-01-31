In commercial dealings with other businesses, conflict and disputes are inevitable. However, you can resolve a business dispute through a wide range of methods. This article will outline the:

criteria your business should consider when choosing a dispute resolution process; and

methods of dispute resolution you can choose from.

What Dispute Resolution Process Should My Business Use?

There are two key questions that you should ask yourself when you are determining what method of dispute resolution your business should adopt.

Firstly, is there a prescribed dispute resolution procedure for these particular circumstances?

There may be a:

dispute resolution clause in your agreement or contract with the conflicting party. It could outline a particular procedure for settling conflict; or

process that your business has adopted in the past to settle this type of dispute.

When answering this question, you may consider:

the amount of money you can spend to settle your dispute;

the amount of time you have available to resolve these issues;

whether you wish for a third party to be involved;

the nature of your relationship with the disputing party; and

whether you wish for the outcome of the dispute resolution process to be binding.

There is a wide variety of dispute resolution processes available to settle your business' dispute. We explore some options below.

Alternative Dispute Resolution

Alternative dispute resolution (ADR) is any dispute resolution procedure that does not involve you and the conflicting party going to court.

There are two categories of ADR:

consensual; and

determinative.

ADR tends to be far more cost and time-effective than litigation. However, your business may have a strained or harmful relationship with the conflicting party. In that case, alternative dispute resolution may not be the best option.

Consensual ADR

A consensual alternative dispute resolution process is where conflicting parties collaborate to resolve their conflict. Negotiations and mediation are the two most popular consensual dispute resolution processes.

In a negotiation, the disputing parties, either independently or through representatives, work together and communicate to reach a resolution to their dispute. Alternatively, in mediation, an impartial third party facilitates this negotiation process. This third party is known as the mediator. However, the mediator is not a decision-maker. Rather, they assist the parties in coming to their own resolution.

Determinative ADR

Additionally, a determinative alternative dispute resolution process involves a third party hearing and determining your dispute's outcome. The most popular determinative process to settle business or commercial disputes is arbitration.

In arbitration, both parties agree to have their dispute referred to and resolved by an independent third party, the arbitrator. Furthermore, the arbitrator will consider both sides of the dispute and come to a final decision that is binding on both parties.

Arbitration is a determinative dispute resolution process as a third party, not the conflicting parties, will listen to each party and determine the outcome.

Online Dispute Resolution

Dispute resolution is ever-changing. Therefore, online dispute resolution has become increasingly popular to settle online and offline business disputes. Online dispute resolution (ODR) is when parties use the internet to assist in resolving conflicts using alternative dispute resolution concepts. Further, ODR can range from online versions of ADR methods to specific online procedures. These procedures tend to involve or completely rely on artificial intelligence or AI.

ODR can be an extremely efficient, flexible and cost-effective way to settle your business' dispute as it occurs completely online.

The Disputes Tribunal

If alternative dispute resolution methods are not effective or well-suited to your dispute, you may have to seek legal action. However, before engaging in litigation, your business may wish to consider going to the Disputes Tribunal.

The Disputes Tribunal is a private forum where your business can settle disputes through a hearing process. Further, the Tribunal can deal with:

small claims that range up to $30,000;

disputes concerning contracts; and

disputes about business deals and agreements.

You can place a claim with the Disputes Tribunal by:

applying online. Your application will go to the Tribunal, who will confirm the application and schedule a hearing to settle your dispute; or

filing a claim paper. You will need to fill out this paper and mail or deliver it to the Disputes Tribunal.

Court System

Going to court should always be considered a last resort to settling your dispute. This is because it can be:

time-consuming;

expensive, as your business may have to pay court fees, disbursements and the cost of legal representation;

emotional; and

inflammatory to your dispute.

However, sometimes going to court is necessary, especially after you attempt other dispute resolution processes to no success.

You can bring your case to the:

District Court, if your claim is for less than $350,000; or

High Court, if your dispute is complex or you are claiming more than $350,000.

Key Takeaways

Conflicts are inevitable when you deal with other businesses. However, it is crucial that you handle these disputes in a manner that is well-suited to the conflict and your business' needs. Therefore, you may wish to settle your dispute through: